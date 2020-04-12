Home

JOSE LUIS MORA

JOSE LUIS MORA Obituary

Jose Luis Mora went to be with our heavenly father April 08, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 70.

He was born to Eugene and Juanita Mora September 25, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas.

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Guadalupe Mora; daughter, Bernice Mora (Henry); sons, Jose Mora, Jr (Angie), Roger Mora, Michael Mora (Valerie), Noel Mora (Cassandra); sisters, Yolanda Solano, Maria Martinez; brothers, Fernando Mora, Juan Mora.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; sister, Andrea Huron; brother, Eugene Mora; 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is loved and missed by all.

For everyone's safety during the CVOID_19 pandemic, in accordance with CDC safety precautions, funeral services will be private for immediate family only.

Please feel free to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences at www.missionparks.com.

Online Streaming of the services will be available, please contact a family member for more information. Thank you for your Understanding.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
