|
|
June 5, 1931 - July 13, 2019
Jose Manuel Benavides was born June 5, 1931, in Monterrey, Mexico and passed away in his home in San Antonio, Texas, July 13, 2019, at age 88. He devoted his life to the medical field and educating future doctors. He was known for sharing his medical insights with an entertaining speaking style.
Jose graduated from medical school in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in 1955 and moved to Phoenix, AZ for an internship at Memorial and Maricopa Hospitals. Later, he received an Internal Medicine Fellowship at the Lahey Clinic in Boston, MA before coming to live in San Antonio. He had a private medical practice as an Internist from 1959 to 1994. His waiting room was always full of patients wanting to see him, and many medical students shadowed him over the years. Jose served as the Associate Medical Director for Family Hospice/Vista Care (1993-2006), and a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center (1994-2006).
Jose was involved in medical professional associations, boards, and hospital and medical committees. Highlights include his elections to the San Antonio Club of Internal Medicine (1971), Chief of Staff at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital (1973), President of the Bexar County Medical Society (1984), Fellow to the American College of Physicians (2000), and appointments by Governors Bush and Perry to the Texas State Board of Medical Examiners, where he served from 1999 to 2010. He received many awards and academic recognitions, including the Bexar County Medical Society Golden Aesculapius Award in 2010 - considered the organization's highest honor - for a lifetime of distinguished service and commitment to the medical profession.
After retiring from medicine, Jose played golf, hunted white-tailed deer, read voraciously, and volunteered for worthy causes. His Catholic faith and love for his fellow man kept him involved with the St. Luke Catholic Church Men's Club, the San Fernando Health and Safety Fair, and various low-income clinics and Catholic organizations.
Jose is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Elizabeth A. Herrera Benavides, and four children Lucia Young (Charles David Young), Dr. Lorenzo Benavides (Janey Benavides), Dr. Jerome Benavides (Dr. Linda Benavides), and James Benavides; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren: Vanessa Warzecha (husband Joe, children Madeleine, Connor, Cooper, Cohen, Mary, and Magnolia), Dr. Philip Benavides (wife Dr. Kim Pham), Laura Benavides- Corley (son Declan), Sarah Scheidt (husband Kirk), and Zacarias Young. He was preceded in death by parents Teresa Martinez and Jose Emiliano Benavides; siblings María de los Ángeles Benavides Martínez, Natalia Josefina Benavides de Alcorta, Luz Panfilo Benavides; and great grand- daughter Molly Warzecha.
Services will take place at St. Luke Catholic Church (4603 Manitou Drive), August 17, 2019; Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. I lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the San Fernando Health & Safety Fair.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019