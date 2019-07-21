|
June 7, 1940 - July 14, 2019
Jose Manuel ("Joe") Moncada Sr., born on June 7, 1940 in Del Rio, Texas passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro S. Moncada and Estela G. Moncada, as well as all his sisters.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margarita G. Moncada; son, Jose Manuel ("Joey") Moncada Jr. and wife, Lorena; brothers, Teodoro Moncada and wife, Norma, Eduardo Moncada and wife Gloria, and Roberto Moncada; grandchildren: Aimeé Lorena Moncada-Samaniego, and Jose Manuel ("Pepe") Moncada III.; numerous extended family and friends.
Joe was a patriotic man who always placed his love for family, reverence for his country and devotion to his God well above himself
Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 family and friends will meet at St. Luke's Catholic Church for a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 A.M.
Interment of his ashes will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Shelter #3 with Military Honors.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019