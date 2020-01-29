|
Jose Matias Santos, Sr. was called home by the Lord on January 27, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 85. He was born Feburary 24th, 1934 in Zapata, Texas to Zenida and Apolinar Santos . He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 53 years, Maria Guerrero Santos; sisters Zenona and Andrea; and brothers Francisco, Carlos, Manuel, and Pedro Uribe.
He is survived by his sister Diamantina, his three children Jose Jr. (Dena) Santos, George (Clara) Santos and Cindy (Jimmy) Cabello, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grand-daughters.
Jose Matias Santos was a certified master mechanic and worked at Tom Benson Chevrolet for over 25 years. He was a devoted Catholic and loved the outdoors. He especially loved being with his family, fishing, hunting, and cooking on the grill. He enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing every chance he could get.
He is loved by many.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30th at Sunset Memorial Northwest from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a rosary recitation at 7:00 pm.
A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, January 31st at St. Brigid's Catholic Church at 10:00am.
Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020