September 29, 1935 - February 12, 2019
Jose M.R. Avila, age 83, of San Antonio, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Mr. Avila was raised in Kansas, Missouri and served in the US Air Force for 29 years and 8 months, retiring with the rank of CMSGT. Jose loved his grandchildren and strongly believed in education. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Vicenta Avila, and siblings; Paul and Ramona Avila. Surviving him are his wife, Eloise Avila; daughters, Cynthia Avila (Don), and Diane Fernandez (Oscar); brother, Albert Avila (Helen); sisters, Isabel Cheney (Leroy) and Carmen Wilson; grandchildren, David Fernandez and Mark Fernandez; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
TUESDAY-
FEBRUARY 26, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
MASS
WEDNESDAY -
FEBRUARY 27, 2019
10:00 A.M.
SAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL
115 MAIN PLAZA
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
