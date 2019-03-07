|
|
May 11, 1929 - March 3, 2019
Born in Baracoa, Cuba, Jose Ramon fled oppression for the United States with his wife Neri and children on the last of the U.S. military's Freedom Flights in 1968. Whenever he spoke of America, it was with an immense sense of gratitude.
In 1976, he started General Equipment Repair, a company now run by his son Peter. Known to many of his customers as Joe, he established himself as a fixture in the community. Through this business he was able to help so many others who, like him, sought a better life in the United States.
As proud as he was of the business he built, nothing made him prouder than his family. His four children and four grandchildren were the source of great happiness.
Jose Ramon is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Neri, his children Alina (Harry) Haigler, Raymond (Katherine), Peter (Lily), and Carlos (Daniella), and four grandchildren Jonathon, Isabella, Jeremy, and Joshua.
Visitation Friday, March 8th 5-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The graveside memorial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on March 9th, 2019 at noon. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019