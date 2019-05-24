Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Westlawn United Methodist Church
Jose Ricardo Rodriguez Obituary
May 17, 2019
On this day Friday, May 17, 2019, our Heavenly Father opened his golden gates and received our beloved son, Jose Ricardo Rodriguez, at the age of 21. Jose Ricardo enjoyed playing guitar, dancing, working on cars, watching Star Trek. He will be reunited with his sisters, Alexandria Jo Rodriguez and Athena Jay Rodriguez. His infectious laugh and heartwarming smile will be missed by many, especially his parents; Jose Horacio Rodriguez, Sonia Veronica Castro-Manibog, Stepmom Beatriz Esparza Rodriguez, stepdad Vaughn Ernesto Manibog; sister and brothers; Aleah Avery Manibog, Angel Rene Polendo (Dominique Marie Rodriguez), Christian Rey Polendo; his grand parents, Ricardo and Yolanda Castro, Manuela Rodriguez, Emma E. Esparza, and Paulina Martinez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will continue from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2019, with a Prayer Service at 7p.m. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, for a 10:00 a.m. Service at Westlawn United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2019
