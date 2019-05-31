|
March 2, 1952 - May 24, 2019
Jose Rincon, age 67, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 24, 2019 in McKinney TX. He was born March 2, 1952 in San Antonio TX. Mr. Rincon attended Sunday mass every week at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He enjoyed playing golf, dancing, traveling, and listening to George Straight but above all loved his family. He was a very unique, loving individual, appreciated life, greatly adored by his family, a significant part of their lives, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jose is preceded in death by his mother, Elvira Rincon; father, Isabel Rincon and brother, David Rincon.
He is survived by his son, Jose Rincon Jr. and wife, Andrea; grandchildren Emma and Samuel; sisters,
Jesusa Lozano (Natalio), Adela Vitela (Dennis Redon), Beatriz Gonzales (Pedro Jr.), and Gloria Rodriguez; brother, Juan Rincon; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:00am with a Rosary recited at 10:00am at MeadowLawn Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019