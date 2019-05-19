|
|
March 19, 1946 - May 10, 2019
Jose Ruven Flores, born March 19, 1946, was called home by the Lord on May 10, 2019, at the age of 73.
He was devoted to Padre Pio, a Capuchin Catholic Saint known for his charity and piety. Ruven was com- passionate, loving, kind, and cheerful. He loved making friends everywhere he went and would light up the room with his grace. Ruven always put his family first and was a father and mother to his younger brother Rey.
He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Roberto D. and Petra Flores; brothers Roberto Flores Jr. and Ramon Flores, and sister Angela Martinez. Ruven's legacy will live on in the hearts of his loving wife of 30 years Blanca H. Flores; siblings Raul Flores (Aurora), Rogelio Flores, Ricardo Flores (Roselinda), Rosalinda Chavez (Jimmy), Reynaldo Flores (Arlene), and Santa Morales (Michael); mother- in-law Matilde Herrera; brother-in-law Arturo Herrera; Nieces Christine Flores, Brandi Morales, and Dulce Hernandez; nephews Joshua Flores and Jose Hernandez. Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Monday, May 20, 2019 for a 10am Mass at San Juan de los Lagos. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019