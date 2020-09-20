1/1
JOSE SANTOS NAVARIJO
Jose Santos Navarijo, known as Joe or lovingly as "Babe" by family, entered into rest at the age of 80 years on September 9, 2020.

Joe honorably served 2 terms in the United States Navy as a jet engine mechanic. He became a Sheet Metal Worker and was well respected with Local Union 67 until his retirement.

Joe is preceded in death by parents, Consuelo and Frank Navarijo, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susie Navarijo; by his 5 proud children, Dr. Joseph Paul, wife, Alice Navarijo; Jackie Espina, husband, Michael; Veronica Elstro, husband, Ed; Monica Escamilla; Jessica Garcia, husband, Ricardo Garcia, Jr.; he was a caring grandfather to 11 grandchildren. The second of eight, he remained close with his siblings always and is survived by brothers, Frank, Jr. (Sylvia) Navarijo, Robert (Teresa) Navarijo, William (Janice) Navarijo; sisters, Carolyn (George) Rigely, Christine Navarijo, Diana Navarijo Ramirez, and Marisa Navarijo; countless nieces and nephews.

A fun, loving, man, who enjoyed fishing and bbq. Quick with a joke or sound piece of advice, he was easy to be around. His life built around family and a few simple rules: keep your family close, work hard, live honestly, and show people they are loved. A skilled craftsman, who never turned away from helping a friend or neighbor. He was trusted and well respected. Humbly keeping his family close and safe until his last day.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral Service will be held at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
SEP
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
