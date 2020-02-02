|
Jose Trevino, Jr., began his new journey to the Kingdom of heaven Monday, 20 January 2020. Being that he was a Martin Luther King activist, he passed on Martin Luther King day. Jose was born on 16 May 1947 in Taylor, Williamson County, Texas, the son of Jose Garcia Trevino, Sr., and Juanita Mendez Trevino. Jose served in the U.S Armed Forces: Air Force and Army, and the Air National Guard Reserve. He was a proud Vietnam veteran. . He was employed by the Air National Guard. He diligently served on many organizations such as the AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations), LULAC, Cesar Chavez Farm Workers, United Farm Workers of America, La Raza Unida and NAGE (National Association of Government Employees), just to name a few. Recently in 2019, he served as Grand Marshall in the Cesar Chavez March on 30 March 2019 in Laredo, Texas. The last political event he attended was the Texas Democratic Tejano Convention on 11 January 2020, in Austin, Texas. He was also working in a Market Square project in preserving Hispanic culture. He loved his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was fierce when it came to defending those who had no voice such as minorities, and especially, the migrant workers. He was never short on words when it came to defending those in need. He was not afraid to literally "take it to the street" as he participated and helped organize many civil rights marches. One of his many quotes was: "Never be ashamed of La Raza - it's who we are!" It earned him the nickname "Jose Raza."
Jose was a meticulously dressed man, with many talents. He was a musician, singer, and guitarist. Jose also earned the nickname "El Mariachi". He raised his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews on rancheras music, mariachi music, '50's music, classical music, and rock-and-roll music. Jose was eager to entertain at any of our family events, and was glad to do so even through his fragile days.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose Garcia Trevino, Jr., mother Juanita Mendez Trevino, sister Lydia Trevino Delgado, brother Rudy Mendez, brother Guillermo Mendez Trevino, brother Raymundo Mendez Trevino, sister Celia Trevino Ramirez, brother Arturo Mendez Trevino, brother Richard Mendez Trevino, and sister Stella Trevino Rubio.
He is survived by his spouse Teresa Almaraz Trevino, his children Anna Gonzales and husband Rick, Guillermo Trevino and wife Christina, Alicia Hernandez and husband John, José Rene Trevino and wife Elena. His grandchildren are Victoria, Juliana, Matthew, Annabella, Madison, Johnny, Joelle, Joshua, Leonardo, and great-grandson Felix. He is also survived by sisters Agrepina Trevino Salas, Mary Alice Trevino Gulley and husband Tom, and Mary Jane Trevino Dominguez and husband Raul, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
His spouse Teresa would like to thank Jose's devoted caregiver, his niece Aida Trevino Kienitz.
I would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
José professed his love of Christ. ✝He loved Christian and Gospel music.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 4 February 2020, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Alamo City Fellowship Church, 6500 IH-35, Leon Valley, Texas. The burial will be Wednesday, 5 February 2020, at 2:15 pm., at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, shelter number 2, located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas.