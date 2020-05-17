On Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, our beloved father, Jose Vicente Bonilla, MD was called to eternal rest. It was fitting that on the day that we celebrate our Lord, Jesus Christ's establishment of the Eucharist, our father left this earth and went into eternal life, just as Jesus promised us. Our father was a faith filled man who was an original and lifetime parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. He will always be remembered by his infinite kindness and willingness to give his heart to everyone who crossed his path. His life's journey was founded on dedicating his life to his wife of 65 years, Laurentina. With his wife, our mother, he raised five children and left them a legacy of faith, love, an ethic of hard work and above all, an intense dedication to our spouses and families. In his chosen profession as an obstetrician, he served thousands of mothers and their newborns in a career that spanned almost fifty years, until his retirement at the age of seventy-nine. Our father was born in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico on July 19, 1931. He attended primary school in Nuevo Laredo and high school at St. Joseph's Academy in Laredo, Texas where he met his future wife, Laurentina Valenzuela. They were married in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on September 5, 1954 where they established their first home. Our father worked different jobs to support his family and with three young children to raise, he decided to pursue medicine as his vocation. He attended and graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Facultad de Medicina in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Even with three young children at home, he managed to earn a #3 ranking in his medical school class. He was offered a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. This hospital was the precursor to the hospital that would soon become the main teaching facility of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, now U.T. Health San Antonio. He practiced as a solo practitioner with absolute dedication, compassion and love of all life for nearly fifty years. Shortly after starting his practice, he became a proud diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Despite the fact that he was not required to at that time, he recertified and took his board examination several times throughout his career as a way of staying current in his profession, passing his exam with high marks each time. He would often be found in his office studying and reading his journals in between patient examinations. He served and cared for his patients the same and never turned anyone away that could not pay for his services. Our father was most proud of his family. Along with our mother, he inculcated in his children the importance of education and discipline in any task that we pursued. While working long hours in his medical field, he always found time to make it to all of our activities. It didn't matter if it was a late baseball game or early morning parent activity. He and our mother were always there. His example left us a legacy that led all of his children to pursue vocations in medicine, dentistry and law. This legacy has been passed on to his grandchildren as well. Our father was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Gonzalez-Garcia and Alfredo Garcia. His biological father, Eduardo Bonilla, MD died shortly after the birth of his son. His brother Alfredo Garcia Jr., and grandchildren, Miguel Vicente and Carlos Alberto Bonilla, also predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Laurentina Bonilla-Valenzuela; five children, Juan Alfredo Bonilla, MD (Monica), Esther Laura Bonilla, DDS (Jorge Martinez-Prieto, MD), Jose Arturo Bonilla, MD (Tara), Jorge Alberto Bonilla, MD (Michelle), Lorena Bonilla-Pedraza, JD (Roberto); thirteen grandchildren, Jose Raul Bonilla, DDS (Laura Mena), Javier Bonilla, MD,Marisa Dagan (Kyle), Catya Smit (Armin), Andres Bonilla, Tamara Dhanda (Rob), Cristian Bonilla, Sofia Pedraza, Madeline Bonilla, Natalya Pedraza, Jake Bonilla, Marco Bonilla, Jorge Martinez-Harper; five great-grandchildren, Max Bonilla, Olivia Bonilla, Eden Dagan, Sevi Dagan and Kate Dhanda. "Pepe," as he was known by the many friends that he shared his life and family with, loved life. Pepe had a zest for everything that makes life worth living. He was a very humble man but yet loved to travel, loved good music, good scotch, Monday Night Football and parties at his home. His parties, with lively support from our mother, were unique in that not only were his adult friends invited but their children were always included in the invitation. Starting with young kid's birthday parties, and as those kids aged, epic New Year's Eve celebrations, his house was always filled with laughter, dancing and great music. From traditional, romantic Mexican "boleros," through rock and roll of the 60's and 70's, all the way to the disco era, his house was always alive with music and food. As his children became adults, his home was always open to their friends, who often came to visit even after the children had moved away. Even with his grandchildren, he carried this tradition of always having their friends feel comfortable in his home. Pepe passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife, his children, their spouses and his caregivers. We will always be grateful to his caregivers, Joaquina, Evelia, Cecilia, and Julia for the love and respect they showed our father in the last years of his life. He will leave a hole in our hearts forever, but we comfort ourselves with the fact that by his memory of the way he lived his life, he is preparing the way for us so that one day we will see him again. A Mass to celebrate his life is planned for the fall.