|
|
March 19, 1932 - April 23, 2019
Josefa (Josie) Aguilar, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother left to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 19, 1932 in Cotulla, Texas and was the eldest of three daughters. She was preceded in death by her mother Sara (AMA) Ayala. She is survived by daughters Sara Alejandro (Eloy) and Rachel Herrera (Raul). Grandchildren Christi (Jesus), Angela (Roy Jr), Jesus, Seth, Valerie, Rebecca and Matthew. Great-Grandchildren Jason, Alexis, Brandon, Roy III and Aaron. Sisters Feliz Lopez (Wally) and Ruth Hernandez (Robert).
Josie was very much involved with the church her mother founded. She enjoyed helping with festivals, Christmas dinner and other functions for families and friends of the church. She also enjoyed traveling with family (especially to Vegas), sewing, playing bingo and watching her Spurs.
Visitation will take place at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. The procession will depart at 10:00 a.m. for interment at San Fernando III on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019