|
|
November 14, 1946 - June 28, 2019
Retired U.S. Immigration Officer, Josefina Felan Cruz, born November 14, 1946, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 72. She is reunited in Heaven with her father, Jacinto Felan; Stepfather, Raul Rendon and sister, Susie F. Leal. Mrs. Cruz is loved and will be missed by her husband of 19 years, CBP OFFICER, Feliciano Cruz, Jr.; children, Feliciano Cruz III, Carlos Cruz (Nilda I.) and Vanessa (MAJ, USAF Santiago Camacho); 6 grandchildren; Mother, Natalia T. Rendon; siblings, Jane F. Garcia, Jacinto Felan, Jr. and Julian Felan, Sr.; canine YORKIE companion, Max as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Josefina F. Cruz, served proudly as a U.S. Immigration Officer after 30 years of dedicated service.
Visitation, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4 pm until 9 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 8:15 am for a 9:00 am Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to any Generations Federal Credit Union, member #1569711.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019