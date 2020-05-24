Josefina M. Ortiz
Josefina M. Ortiz born on July 3, 1930 went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Beatriz Medina; brother, Henry Medina. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lionel George Ortiz; sons, George Ortiz III, and Gary Alan Ortiz; brother, Roger Medina; sisters, Olga Gamboa, and Mary Sandoval; extended family and friends. Her presence in our lives will be dearly missed. Visitation for the public will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The family will have a private rosary at 7:00 PM however you may join them via live stream in our YouTube channel.Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Private interment. Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
