Services
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino Santa Maria
Josefina (Josie) Martinez


1935 - 2019
Josefina (Josie) Martinez Obituary
February 10, 1935 - September 7, 2019
Josefina (Josie) Martinez, our beloved sister and aunt, entered eternal rest on September 7, 2019 after a short illness. Josie was born on February 10, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents Refugio and Petra Martinez, sisters Cruz M. Lopez (Jose), Victoria Martinez, and her brother Johnny Q. Martinez (Aurelia). Josie is survived by her sisters Maximina Perez and Seferina (Tiny) Macias and brothers Daniel (Mary) and Vincent Q. (Leticia) Martinez numerous nieces and nephews. Josie was a graduate of Fox Tech High School where she was a member of the famed Red Jackets pep squad. Holidays and family gatherings were especially treasured by Josie. She loved to visit with all family members especially her nieces and nephews and always encouraged them to be family oriented and to get a good education. Visitation will begin at 2pm, and a holy rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, September 16th at Ortiz Mortuary. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Tuesday, September 17th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria, with interment at San Fernando Cemetery No.2
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019
