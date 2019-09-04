|
March 18, 1953 - August 23, 2019
Josefina Moncivais Fernandez born in Monterrey Mexico entered into rest on August 23, 2019 at the age of 66 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Moncivais and Carmen Alvarez Moncivais, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Pablo Fernandez; daughter, Violetta M. Fernandez; son, Pablo M. Fernandez Jr. (Jessica); son, Pedro M. Fernandez. (Sharon); 4 grand- children, Josefina J. Fernandez, Pablo Fernandez III, Javier P. Fernandez, Josue L. Fernandez; 5 sisters and 1 brother; nieces, nephews and friends.
A mass will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:30 am at St John Neumann Catholic Church 6680 Crestway Dr, San Antonio, TX 78239. In lieu of flowers please try and wear something purple if possible.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 4, 2019