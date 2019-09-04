Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John Neumann Catholic Chr
6680 Crestway Dr
San Antonio, TX 78239
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St John Neumann Catholic Church
6680 Crestway Dr
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Fernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina Moncivais Fernandez


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josefina Moncivais Fernandez Obituary
March 18, 1953 - August 23, 2019
Josefina Moncivais Fernandez born in Monterrey Mexico entered into rest on August 23, 2019 at the age of 66 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Moncivais and Carmen Alvarez Moncivais, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Pablo Fernandez; daughter, Violetta M. Fernandez; son, Pablo M. Fernandez Jr. (Jessica); son, Pedro M. Fernandez. (Sharon); 4 grand- children, Josefina J. Fernandez, Pablo Fernandez III, Javier P. Fernandez, Josue L. Fernandez; 5 sisters and 1 brother; nieces, nephews and friends.

A mass will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:30 am at St John Neumann Catholic Church 6680 Crestway Dr, San Antonio, TX 78239. In lieu of flowers please try and wear something purple if possible.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josefina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.