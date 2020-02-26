|
|
Josefina Ramírez Andrade passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, Simon C. Andrade. She met Simon in the early 1940s, when they both worked at Teatro Nacional, a Mexican movie theater in downtown San Antonio. She was a ticket girl, and he was a projectionist. Together, they raised their seven children and numerous grandchildren.She has been described by her family as devoted, understanding, generous and loving. She is survived by her seven children: Guadalupe Barragán and husband, Philip; Richard Andrade, and wife, Esther; Armando Andrade, and wife Ramona; Rosario Vera and husband, Luis; Josie Lopez, and husband David; Simon Andrade and wife, Deborah; and Diane Overmiller and husband, Kerry. She is also survived by her twenty-four grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She has left an indelible mark upon all our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in our Funeral Home, Friday, February 28, 2020. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2020