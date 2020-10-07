1/1
JOSEFINA TORRES "(JOSEPHINE)" VILLARREAL
Our mom entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Canada Verde, Texas to Blas Seguin Torres and Antonia Hernandez Torres. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Federico Villarreal, her daughter, Norma Jean Blythe, her grandson, Ryan Blythe, her brother Roberto Torres, and her sisters Fidela Ramos, Angelita Martinez, Hortencia De Leon, Dora Martinez, Amelia Sanchez, and Barbara Leal.

Mom was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of the Jehovah Witnesses. She worked as an elementary teacher's aide in the Deer Park ISD until her retirement in 1998. Mom enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, flower arranging, crafting, and was a gifted artist. She truly cherished family gatherings that were filled with food, love, and much laughter. Her eight sisters considered her the comedian of the family as her jokes and sarcastic comments always made everyone laugh.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Shelley Villarreal, son, Mark Villarreal (fiancé Jennifer); grandchildren, Fredrick, Corey, Gabriella, Victoria, Sky, Summer, Morgan, Heather, Brooke; sisters Rachel Padilla, Natalia Delgado (Frank), and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Parkway Assisted Living and Generous Hospice for the love and care they shared with our mother.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services and burial will be private. Virtual service to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00pm.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
