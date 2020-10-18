1/1
Joseph A. Erevelles
Joseph A. Erevelles, age 17, of San Antonio, Texas entered the arms of his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020. He was born December 1, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Winston and Christine (Koneski) Erevelles. Joseph, an aspiring engineer, was attending Antonian College Preparatory High School in San Antonio. To his family, Joseph was the smartest, yet most unassuming, person in the room, a true thinker with a funny and bright spirit. He loved street tacos and Spanish music, in particular listening to San Antonio station AM 1540. He loved St. Augustine Beach and felt most at peace bobbing in the ocean, playing in the surf, and "frying" in the sun. He earned his 1st degree adult black belt in Taekwondo at age 13. Joseph possessed a green thumb, reviving little succulents considered lost causes; and with care and patience, he was able to create a beautiful cactus collection with his rescues. Joseph gave this same care to his precious dogs Sasha and Leo, who he never failed to take on their daily walks. He was best friend to his younger brother Michael – they were inseparable. He was especially close to Garrett, MJ, Cristian, David, and Luke. He was seen by all as a kind, caring, and sensitive soul.

Joseph gave of his time selflessly. At age of 16, Joseph completed Confirmation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Antonio and became a Eucharist Minister. He volunteered his time for several community outreach programs including Habitat for Humanity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (building beds for children), and the Catholic Worker House. During COVID-19, he helped design and build intubation boxes in the garage with his family to protect front line medical personnel.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Christine and Winston Erevelles; brother, David Tullius; sister, Claire Harris; and brother, Michael Erevelles. Also, by godparents, Edward and Regina (Koneski) Beretsky; grandfather, George W. Koneski; aunt, Georgene (Koneski) Kocis and husband, Andrew; uncle, George W. Koneski Jr. and wife, Arlene; and uncle, Stephen Koneski and wife, Lisa. He is survived by grandmother, Jaya Erevelles and husband, Kurian Pottanani; and aunt, Gianni (Erevelles) Mapara and husband, Nipun; with numerous cousins in the family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 19, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

MASS

TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 20, 2020

10:00 AM

HOLY TRINITY

CATHOLIC CHURCH

Rev. Martin Solma, S.M., will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Catholic Worker House.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
OCT
19
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
OCT
19
07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
OCT
20
10:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
October 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Mikalsen
October 17, 2020
Dear Joseph, you were a bright light in David’s and our lives. Shine brightly in heaven.
David Mikalsen
Friend
October 17, 2020
Dean Winston & Dr Christine our hearts go out to you in this time of grief.
Ellie & I have you and your Family in our prayers.
Clyde Marsteller
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Angelica Lopez
