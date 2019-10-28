Home

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Joseph Andrew Wood Jr.


1963 - 2019
Joseph Andrew Wood Jr. Obituary

Joseph Andrew Wood Jr. born April 24, 1963 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to Joseph and Evelyn Wood passed away on October 25, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Kim Wood; son, Andrew Wood; daughter, Shelby Wood; sister, Pam Krawczyk (Anthony) and friends, Gay Maxey and Annie Lawhon, among many others.

Joseph was the owner of Wood's Roofing & Sheet Metal for many years. He was known to many as the neighborhood handyman. He could fix or build anything, if any neighbor had a problem they knew to call "Joe". When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed summers in Rockport camping and fishing.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 28, 2019
