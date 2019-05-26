Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
Joseph Boone Frey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Boone Frey Obituary
03/22/1934 - 05/16/2019
Joseph Boone Frey, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 16, in San Antonio surrounded by his family. He was born on March 22, 1934 in Oklahoma City and was raised in Chickasha Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Margaret Frey, his brother Philip Frey, his sisters Mary Frey and Onita Peters. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Karen, his son Jeff and daughter- in-law Lynda, his daughter Laurie Stewart and son-in- law-Scott; six grandchildren, Austin and Colleen Frey; Gray and his wife Alyssa, Josh, Amber and Sydney Stewart; great grandson, Archer, and his sister Ramona Monroe.

Joe graduated from Oklahoma A&M with a degree in agriculture in 1955. After serving two years in the Army, he went back to school for his teaching certificate.
He taught high school in Ruidosa New Mexico and in Chickasha Oklahoma before entering Medical School at the University of Oklahoma in 1962. Upon graduation in1966, he moved to San Antonio where he interned at Robert B. Green Hospital. He then entered a three year residency program in Ophthalmology at the Bexar County Medical Center. Joe entered private practice in 1970 at the Nix Hospital where he practiced medicine for 40 years.

In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions to a . Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 7 at St. Matthews Catholic Church at 10AM. Private family interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
