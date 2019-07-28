|
January 6, 1930 - July 16, 2019
Joseph Brisco, Jr., died on July 16, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Lois Soefje Brisco, of San Antonio; his brother and sister in law, Ralph and Mary Brisco, of East Lyme, CT; his children, John Brisco, Joan Brisco Trimble, Barbara Brisco, and David Brisco, of San Antonio; Richard Brisco, of Coppell, TX; and Linda Janosky, of Dover, PA; stepchildren, Cindy Kent, of Eucha, OK; Terri Wroten, Raymond Jeffrey and Edward Soefje, all of San Antonio; in-laws, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, James Joseph Brisco, of San Antonio; wife, Elizabeth Jeffrey Brisco of San Antonio; and former wife Mary Power Brisco, of San Antonio.
Joseph was born on January 6, 1930 in Manchester, CT, to parents Joseph and Dora Brisco, both immigrants of England. He and his family were active in the Episcopal Church and as a teen, he was an acolyte in the Episcopal Church; following his marriage to Lois, he converted to Catholicism.
After high school graduation in1948, Joseph attended the University of Rhode Island, and joined the Sigma Chi fraternity. He left college to join the Air Force in the spring of 1951.
Joseph had a career in the US Air Force having enlisted during the Korean War. He worked in the medical field and was initially stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska. He had multiple state-side assignments as well as a Philippines assignment during the Viet Nam War. During his career he was the recipient of three Air Force Commendation Medals, each for meritorious service. Upon his promotion to the rank of Chief Master Sargent, he was assigned to Lackland AFB in San Antonio. He remained in San Antonio after his retirement.
Joseph was kind, gentle, and patriotic with a keen sense of humor. Joseph was interested in making jewelry, lapidary, stained glass, and wood working. As a young man he enjoyed hunting and fishing in Alaska; he mounted several moose and elk antler trophies. He enjoyed bowling, backyard barbequing and sailing. Following retirement from the Air Force, he enjoyed traveling the US in an RV. Nine years ago, he moved into an Independent Living community, Franklin Park Sonterra, where he was on the welcoming committee, did minor jewelry repair, and called BINGO every week for years. His family and friends will always remember Joseph as a jovial, warm and outgoing person.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for August 2nd, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church located at 20523 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX. A reception on the church campus will follow.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joseph's life. Interment of his ashes will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter 1, on August 5th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
The cemetery is located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the .
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019