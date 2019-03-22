|
January 7, 1966 - March 17, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joseph C. Bishop, age 53, of Schertz, announces his untimely passing. Joey was born January 7, 1966, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was the son of the late Joseph R. and Claire C. (Davis) Bishop. Joey held two Associates degrees and was working on his Bachelors degree. He most recently studied Professional Aeronautics. Joey was a veteran of the US Air Force. He selflessly served his country for 24 years as a flight engineer on the HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter. Joey was currently employed by USAA as a Senior Business Risk and Control Advisor. Joey is survived by his beloved daughters, Alexis(22), Taylor(19), and Morgan(17). Joey cherished his daughters. He committed himself to them and their life goals. Joey and his daughters loved to kayak, play games, watch football, attend concerts and soccer events. A favorite pastime was "Friday night fires", listening to music, roasting marshmallows, and seeing who could outwit the other. What mattered most was that life was spent together. Joey is also survived by his sisters, Cindy (Susan) and Cathy. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23rd, at Schertz Funeral Home from 1:00-4:00 pm.
WAR EAGLE!
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019