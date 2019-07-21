|
January 25, 1918 - July 11, 2019
Col. Joseph C. Braxton ( Army) died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born in LaGrange, NC, January 25, 1918, the son of Josiah S. and Julia Braxton (nee Hinson). His mother died during the flu epidemic when he was 8+ month old and he was reared by two older sisters' families. He finished High School at age 16, attended the University of N.C for 1 year; transferred to East Carolina, where he met his future wife (Elizabeth) when she transferred from Furman University.
He graduated in 1938 and taught Science and coached baseball in North Carolina for 3 years. One of his students was Ava Gardner, the actress.
He entered the Army, ($21 a months, and was commissioned via OCS). He taught at OCS for one year. He completed courses at the CML Corps, Eng., and Command General Staff Schools. He served in the ETO as Co CO & Bn S-3 of a mortar Bn. For several days the battalion had the heaviest weapons on the east bank of the Remagen river; and greatly assisted in repulsing the German attacks upon the bridgehead. He was promoted to major while the Bn was serving under Gen Patton in Bavaria and Austria.
The Bn returned to the US to prepare for the planned invasion of Japan. He was the Bn CO when the unit was deactivated in the fall of 1945. In 1946 he was awarded a Regular Army commission - (9000 accepted of over 100,000 applicants). He taught ROTC at Ohio State University and received his Masters in Public Administration from there.
During the Korean War he was promoted to Lt. Col; and served as staff officer and as Assistant Commandant of the Far East Command CBR & Specialist Schools.
He graduated from the Artillery School, and trained and commanded an Armored FA Bn near the East German Border. His following tour of duty was G-1 of the newly activated Seventh Army Support Command.
He went to DCSPER, Dept of the Army. Upon promotion to Colonel he became the Chief of the E-1 thru E-6 Personnel Division. He graduated from the Army War College and his Thesis, "Centralized Promotion for Army Enlisted Personnel", contributed to the Army enlisted promotion system. He also completed the Industrial College of the Armed Forces via correspondence course.
He served in Korea as Senior Advisor to the V & VI ROK Corps. Later he commanded the Army Air Defense units in South Florida. He was posted to Vietnam and served as Personnel Advisor to the South Vietnamese military from the Director of Mobilization downward.
He served as Senior Army Rep. and Ass't Commandant Air Ground Operations School at Elgin AFB, FL for 1 year. He then became the Deputy Commander of the USAREUR & 7th Army Support Command, ( over 20,000 troops). He was very proud of the fact that he led units from a squad of 12 men, platoon, company, battalion, brigade, group and USAREUR & 7th Army Support Com; and served in staff positions from BN to Department of the Army and Joint Staff.
He was reassigned to DCSPER Dept of the Army and assisted in the establishment of the Army Club Management Agency. He retired December 1, 1972 while serving with the Dept. of the Army Special Review Board. His awards include the ACR, BS, LOM (3 times), and General Staff ID badge; plus awards from South Korea, South Vietnam, West Germany and the Polish Labor Service Command ( Polish Army in Exile). He was a 3rd Degree Mason.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, settled in Windcrest. They golfed, fished, played bridge, danced and traveled extensively in the US and abroad, (over 50 countries and 6 continents). He was also an avid hunter and gardener.
Colonel Braxton was preceded in death by Elizabeth, (his wife of almost 67 years), and his son Joseph Ashley. He is survived by his daughter, Julia B. Heidt of San Antonio and Costa Rica, and grandsons, Joseph and West Ward of Texas, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Graveside Ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery at 9:30am.
For those who so desire, in lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the
Blinded Veterans Association of Paralyzed Veterans Association.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019