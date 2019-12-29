|
|
Joseph C. LaPorte, age 62 passed away at 9:10 PM on Sunday December 15, 2019.
He was a native of Houma, La. and resident of San Antonio, Tx.
Joe is survived by his pride & joy, son, Spencer LaPorte, brother Dan LaPorte, and grandmother Veronica Picone Fonseca. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Barbara LaPorte, and brother Tony LaPorte.
Joe would say the best thing that ever happened in his life was the birth of his son Spencer, whom he loved dearly, and cherished every moment they spent together.
Joe lived and worked in Texas for 40 plus years. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and was a big sports fan in general. Especially LSU and the Saints.
Joe was kind and generous to others, and lived life to the fullest.
The family would especially like to thank Earl and Alice King. Earl was an incredible friend who was by his side from diagnosis to his last day. Earl's last name truly fits in our book. There will be no services as per Joe's request.
He would have preferred a kind gesture, or a good joke told in his honor.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019