August 21, 2019
MSGT USAF, Retired Joseph C. "Tuffy" Tofuri age 75 of San Antonio, formerly of Woburn, MA passed on August 21st after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Tofuri (Whittemore) of San Antonio, formerly of Stoneham, MA; his children Trisa Moutardier of Maylene, Alabama; Dawn McClure of San Antonio; and Christi Wilbur of San Antonio; his sister Angela Vozzella of Winchester, MA; his brother Chuck Tofuri of Woburn, MA; his mother Mary P. Tofuri of Woburn, MA; and his formerly deceased father Charles Tofuri of Woburn, MA. In addition to his Air Force career, Joe was a Private Investigator, an Author and Screenplay Writer. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2019