Joseph C. "Tuffy" Tofuri

Joseph C. "Tuffy" Tofuri Obituary
August 21, 2019
MSGT USAF, Retired Joseph C. "Tuffy" Tofuri age 75 of San Antonio, formerly of Woburn, MA passed on August 21st after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Tofuri (Whittemore) of San Antonio, formerly of Stoneham, MA; his children Trisa Moutardier of Maylene, Alabama; Dawn McClure of San Antonio; and Christi Wilbur of San Antonio; his sister Angela Vozzella of Winchester, MA; his brother Chuck Tofuri of Woburn, MA; his mother Mary P. Tofuri of Woburn, MA; and his formerly deceased father Charles Tofuri of Woburn, MA. In addition to his Air Force career, Joe was a Private Investigator, an Author and Screenplay Writer. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2019
