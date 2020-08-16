Joseph Carl Balusik, age 75, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 31, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Born, on October 2, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, he was a high school football star who went on to play semi-pro football after completing military service in the Airforce as an Aircraft Mechanic and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a journeyman ironworker, pipe fitter and welder. Joe married Lorrie in Ohio and moved to Texas a few years after their son, Justin, was born. As President he helped build FPN Services, a family-owned home improvement business servicing Eastern and Central Texas. His greatest legacy though is his son and grandsons; he was an awesome father and grandfather who was happiest surrounded by family.

Joe had an unfiltered sense of humor, loved to make funny faces, and his most common utterances were colorful phrases that are best not repeated, but never forgotten. Along with Lorrie, his wife and best-friend, he was an avid Las Vegas gambler. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing at the River Bottom with his son and best buds, playing golf with Jarod and watching Joseph's football games. He lived out his retirement years fishing at his dream house on the Guadalupe River. Joe was everything to his family.

Joe was preceded in death by, his parents, Joseph and Bette (Shelley) Balusik and his siblings, Jay and Michael Balusik and Shelley (Balusik) Toms. Joe is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Lorrie Balusik; his son, Justin Balusik and wife Lora; his grandsons, Jarod and Joseph Balusik and his brother, John Balusik.

Joe's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22nd at St. Peter, 111 Barilla Place, San Antonio, TX, 78209. The family will receive friends from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. immediately preceding Mass. Masks and social distancing required.

Words of Remembrance will immediately follow Mass. The family is postponing a Celebration of Life reception until next year on the anniversary of his death, July 31, 2021.

For those who wish to attend via Live Stream, please use the link below.

For the Mass and Words of Remembrance: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9363

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

