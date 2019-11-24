|
Dr. Joseph Daniel "Dan" Eubanks, III, 74, passed away following a brief illness at his home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on November 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Dan grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, and throughout his life enjoyed regaling his friends with tales of his childhood adventures in Waikiki and on Hawaii's neighbor islands.
After completing high school at Punahou School, Dan attended Tulane University in New Orleans, where he completed Bachelor's and Master's degrees in psychology.
While an undergraduate, he met his future wife, Jo Beth Barnes, of San Antonio.
After a two-year interlude in Hawaii, Dan and Jo Beth returned to San Antonio, where Dan began his career in psychology as a professor at San Antonio College.
Dan returned to academia, earning his Ph.D. in 1986 in the emerging field of neuropsychology at the University of Houston.
For more than thirty years, Dan was a board-certified neuropsychologist in private practice, seeing patients with a range of neurological, developmental, and psychiatric disorders, earning the respect of physicians and psychologists alike.
Dan was one of the first neuropsychologists to serve as a consultant to the NFL.
He was active in the American Psychological Association and various professional organizations, where he is remembered as a passionate advocate and caring mentor.
Dan and Jo Beth retired to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, in 2012, where Dan saw patients on a part-time basis and continued to enjoy his lifelong passions for cooking, fine wine, and fellowship.
They traveled and cruised extensively, in recent years visiting China and Tibet, Russia, Scandinavia, and other European countries. Jo Beth and Dan's family wish to express their gratitude to friends in Hawaii and San Antonio, as well as Dan's professional colleagues and friends throughout the country, who have offered their love and support, and reminiscences of Dan's humor, kindness, and devotion to his friends and family.
Dan is survived by his wife of fifty years, Jo Beth, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Nathan Pereira, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, sister-in-law Karen Menger of San Antonio, various nieces and nephews, beloved furry companions, Benzie and Bella, and his many friends.
Donations in Dan's honor may be made to animal welfare organizations, or an organization of your choice.