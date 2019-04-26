|
|
December 21, 1938 - April 23, 2019
Joseph "Joe" Douglas Kaiser of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the age of 80 years. He was born in Fredericksburg on December 21, 1938, the second son of Joseph Peter Kaiser and Velma Edna Kaiser nee Wahrmund. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1957. Joe then enlisted and served in the Texas Army Reserve. He played professional baseball from 1958-1963, for the Pittsburg Pirates, Washington Senators, and the Minnesota Twins organizations. He married Dorothy A. Gellermann on October 27, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He worked and retired after 37 years, with the City of San Antonio Public Service. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in San Antonio.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Velma, and brother, Frank Herman Kaiser, and niece, Nicole Enderlin.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Kaiser of San Antonio, two sons & their spouses, Todd & Tracy Kaiser of Schertz, Keith & Kristi Kaiser of Boerne, six grandchildren, Courtney Kaiser, Lindsey (Matt) Brown, Kendall Kaiser, Trent Kaiser, Karson Kaiser, Trevor Kaiser, and one great-grandson, Revel Brown, two sisters & their spouses, Susan & Kermit Fritz of San Antonio, Janet & Joe Solpietro of Magnolia, four sisters-in-law, Emmie Burrer of Fredericksburg, Cynthia Rigoni of California, Lois (Daniel) Pohler of Fredericksburg, Janelle Weishaupt of North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday afternoon from 4 to 7:00 P.M., and Friday morning from 7 to 10:15 A.M. at Schaetter Funeral Home in Fredericksburg.
Vigil-Rosary services will be held on Thursday evening at 6:00 P.M. at Schaetter Funeral Home in Fredericksburg.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Frederick- sburg.
Graveside services and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Frederick- sburg.
Pallbearers: Trent Kaiser, Karson Kaiser, Trevor Kaiser, Gary Enderlin, Darrell Burrer, Gordon Pohler, David Pohler.
Reception will follow graveside services. Please join the family at St. Joseph's Hall in Fredericksburg.
Those who so desire may make memorial contributions in his memory to the St. Mary's School Endowment Fund, or to the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2019