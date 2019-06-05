August 24, 1948 - May 31, 2019

Joseph Edward (Spike) Perry of Bulverde, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born on August 24, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to Joseph A. Perry and Mildred Joy Gowen. Spike was a graduate of Highlands High School and spent his 40 year career in telecommunications. He had a passion for cars and built his first from the ground up at the age of 16. He enjoyed fishing, car races and working on electronics in his garage. Spike had various hobbies throughout the years such as welding, powder coating and brewing beer. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul (Butch) Perry of San Antonio. Spike is survived by his loving wife, Cheri; daughter Kimberly Arellano and husband David of San Antonio; daughters Sara Perry of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Janie Perry of San Antonio; granddaughter Luisana Joy of San Antonio; sister Susan Mosley and husband Jack of Bandera; brother Frank (Pancho) Perry of Austin; and his large extended family.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2019

12:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Texas School for the Deaf. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.



