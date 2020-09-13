Joseph ("Joe") Edward West passed away September 1st 2020.

Joe loved his family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Joe was quite athletic, loved to run, and he loved to read. Joe was also known for a wicked sense of humor. He was a proud Texas A&M graduate of 1976. Joe was a professional technical writer and worked with various companies across Texas.

He was preceded in death by his beloved father John E. West, brother William L. West, aunt Joyce West, grandparents John E. and Clara Bell West, and Lee and Delia Minton.

Joe is survived by his wife Anne Mente, his mother Sylvia Ann Minton West, beloved sons Brian West, Schad West, John West, sisters Lynne West-VanHeusden, Karen Vance, and many grandchildren. His humor and laughter will be missed.

There will not be a funeral or memorial service, but later this fall family members will spread his ashes out in the Gulf of Mexico. Family members ask that any individual who wishes to make a donation in Joe's memory to contact their local Humane Society.