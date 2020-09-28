Joseph "Joe" Edwin Peters, Jr., passed away at his home in La Coste on September 24, 2020 at the age of 65 years. He was born March 19, 1955 in Shamokin, PA, to Joseph Edwin Peters and Rose Mary Wasilewski Peters.

Joe graduated from Central Catholic HS in 1973. He attended St. Mary's University and UTSA to earn his BS in Bio & Chem. On March 2, 1985, Joe married Nancy Kay Keller at St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Bryan, Amy (Michael), Brandon (Makenzie); Ashton (Andy); 9 grandchildren; mother, Rose Mary & brother, Michael. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Peters, Sr. as well as his grandsons, Jase, Keegan, Kellen and Drew.

Joe's passions included music, reading, symphony, ballet, & restoring cars & homes.

Public Visitation will be Wed., Sept. 30, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville, Texas. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 30, 2020, immediately followed by the Mass of the Resurrection. Services will conclude at the church.

Memorials may be made in Joe's memory to www.pancan.org or the charity of your choice.