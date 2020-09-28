1/1
Joseph Edwin "Joe" Peters Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph "Joe" Edwin Peters, Jr., passed away at his home in La Coste on September 24, 2020 at the age of 65 years. He was born March 19, 1955 in Shamokin, PA, to Joseph Edwin Peters and Rose Mary Wasilewski Peters.

Joe graduated from Central Catholic HS in 1973. He attended St. Mary's University and UTSA to earn his BS in Bio & Chem. On March 2, 1985, Joe married Nancy Kay Keller at St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Bryan, Amy (Michael), Brandon (Makenzie); Ashton (Andy); 9 grandchildren; mother, Rose Mary & brother, Michael. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Peters, Sr. as well as his grandsons, Jase, Keegan, Kellen and Drew.

Joe's passions included music, reading, symphony, ballet, & restoring cars & homes.

Public Visitation will be Wed., Sept. 30, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville, Texas. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 30, 2020, immediately followed by the Mass of the Resurrection. Services will conclude at the church.

Memorials may be made in Joe's memory to www.pancan.org or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved