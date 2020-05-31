Joseph was born on November 1, 1932 in San Antonio to his father Joseph F. Schreiber Sr. and his mother Stella A. Schreiber (Reininger). On December 1, 1956, he wed Shirley M. Morin and nearly reached their 60th wedding anniversary before she passed away in September 2016. He is survived by his sons and daughters Joseph Schreiber III (Debra Schreiber), Scott Schreiber (Heather Schreiber), Tori Kormanik (Joseph Kormanik Jr.), D'Ann Wright (Geoff Wright) and his brother Ronald Schreiber (Jane Schreiber). He is also survived by his grandchildren Joseph Schreiber IV (Patricia Clark-Schreiber), Benjamin Schreiber, Jessica Schreiber, Andrew Schreiber, Emily Schreiber, Kathleen Wright and Camille Wright. A private family memorial will be scheduled at a future date. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church of Honey Creek, 25781 TX-46, Spring Branch TX 78070 or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels TX, 611 N. Walnut Ave. 78130. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.