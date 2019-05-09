|
May 2, 2019
Joseph Francis Skye went to join his beloved wife Mary Skye in their heavenly home on May 2, 2019. Mary Skye passed away suddenly in December of 2017.
Joe was born in 1935 on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in Shields, North Dakota and was a proud member of the Sioux tribe. After serving in the United States Navy in various parts of the world, Joe became a real estate appraiser with the Department of the Interior. He and Mary met in Washington, DC while he was working in that capacity. After they married, they moved to San Antonio.
Mary Edgar Skye was born in 1944 in Midland, Texas.
For many years Mary and Joe both worked tirelessly to help friends and clients with all of their real estate needs. They were longtime Realtors with RE/MAX Associates. They enjoyed deepening their relationships and were active in their Churchill Estates community in the tennis, wine and gardening clubs amongst many other clubs and activities over the years.
Joe was a devout Catholic as a member of the Shrine of St. Padre Pio and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his son, James Delbert Skye of Tucson, Arizona.
Thank you to the staff and care takers of Franklin Park - TPC Senior Living and Memory Care Unit for their efforts in Joe's care after Mary's passing.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019