Joseph F. Kalina was born September 20, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas and went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020, at the age of 60 years old. Joseph is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Jeanette Marie Kalina. He was surrounded by his loving family and his loyal and protective dogs, Bear and Rollie.Joey attended Sam Houston High School in San Antonio, TX. He was a manager of Kent's Automotive on S.W.W. White Rd. He was also a long haul truck driver for Tropicana and Reynolds Transportation hauling ethanol, tequila, chocolate and oil. He enjoyed his champion bass boat fishing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed taking his son Robert fishing for largemouth bass at Choke Canyon. He loved barbequing and having great conversations with his grandson Andrew and son-in-law, Paul. He also had a love for music.Joey was the head of our family and a great provider. Joey, you were our protector and gave your unconditional love. You will be forever missed. Love Always, Jeanette, Robert, Lisa, Paul, Andrew and Aiden.Visitation took place on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

His Funeral Service was on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection United Methodist Church, Interment took place at

Mission Burial Park South.