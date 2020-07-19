1/1
Joseph G. Domanick Jr.
Joseph G. Domanick Jr. passed away on the 5th of July 2020. A retired MSgt. In the US Air Force, he is survived by his wife Nancy, his three children Joseph, Denise and Scott, their mother Susie, nine grandchildren, five great grand-children and his sisters, Donna and Gail. After completing service in both Vietnam and Thailand he worked for MPC at Randolph AFB. Later he performed duties while attached to the ROTC detachments at both the University of Texas San Marcos and University of Texas San Antonio. After retirement, he moved to Jacksonville Florida. Where he began a second career working at Blount Island with the Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force ships. He spent a year in theater during the first Persian Gulf War and upon returning he worked his way up to a managerial position at the Blount Island facility before retiring a second time. He then returned to San Antonio for the remainder of his days. He shaped the lives of his children by word and deed.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary North 10901 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio TX 78254. On Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Chapel Service will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary North followed by Interment at 10:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter Number 2




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
