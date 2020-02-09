|
|
Joseph G. Mora age 77 of San Antonio, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born October 11, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Gonzalo C. and Georgia Mora. Joseph was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, was a hard worker, reliable, meticulous, and an overall GOODFELLA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Mora Burns. Joseph is survived by his children, Annette Mora Hartsell and husband Allen, and John Mora; Grandchildren, Bella Sailor Valdez and Brooke Burns; and his granddog, Gucci who always made him smile. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.
GRAVESIDE SERVICETHURSDAY- FEBRUARY 13, 202010:45 A.M.FORT SAM HOSUTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ChildSafe ( www.ChildSafe-SA.ORG).
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020