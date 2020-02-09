San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Joseph G. Mora age 77 of San Antonio, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born October 11, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Gonzalo C. and Georgia Mora. Joseph was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, was a hard worker, reliable, meticulous, and an overall GOODFELLA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Mora Burns. Joseph is survived by his children, Annette Mora Hartsell and husband Allen, and John Mora; Grandchildren, Bella Sailor Valdez and Brooke Burns; and his granddog, Gucci who always made him smile. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

THURSDAY- FEBRUARY 13, 2020

10:45 A.M.

FORT SAM HOSUTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ChildSafe ( www.ChildSafe-SA.ORG).

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
