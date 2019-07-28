|
|
April 7, 1936 - June 12, 2019
Joe Carinhas was a storyteller, lover of good food, proponent of fresh air, harasser of waiters, jazz aficionado, and fan of good jokes (especially the ones he told). He was generous, stubborn, loving, trying at times, prone to debate, direct, but when all is said and done, he was a good man.
He loved his wife, his family and his dogs and they loved him. Joe passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Joe was born on April 7, 1936 in St. Augustine, Florida to Ilda and Jack Carinhas, Sr. He grew up in Patterson, Louisiana and Brownsville, Texas and later attended Peacock Military Academy in San Antonio. He attended The University of Houston for one year, then transferred to St. Mary's University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Doctor of Jurisprudence. While at St. Mary's, he met the love of his life, Mary Jeanne Haggard. They married in 1961 and have been together ever since.
After passing the bar, Joe worked for the San Antonio District Attorney. He eventually assumed the role of President at Longhorn Packaging, a company owned by his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Haggard, and father-in-law, Floyd Haggard, and he continued to guide the company up until his death.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Carinhas, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jeanne, and his four daughters, Jacquie McGregor and son-in-law, Brant; Jill Carinhas, Cathy Johnson and son-in-law, Preston; and Kim Koch. Joe is also survived by his six grandchildren, Hollis and Gray McGregor, Wesley and Julian Johnson, and Devon and Corbin Koch.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the numerous caregivers who have helped Joe and Mary Jeanne over the years, especially Alma Doria, Heidi Pierre, Eva Flores, Sal Garcia, Jennifer Cisneros, Stacey Martinez and Betty Solis. Their dedication, loyalty and loving compassion have made all the difference.
In addition, the family would like to thank the nurses at Methodist Hospital and Vitas Hospice who helped make Joe's last days as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 8207 Callaghan Rd, Suite 140, San Antonio, TX 78230; or the , 10223 McAllister Fwy #100, San Antonio, TX 78216.
A funeral mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A private burial will occur at a later date.
