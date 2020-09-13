Joseph John Dailey, Jr., born January 21, 1933 in Danville, Pennsylvania, entered into the gates of heaven on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Joe was a pitching talent that played for Danville High School and Bucknell University. His career may have taken a different path if his father had signed the major league contract offered to him at 17 years old. But, alas, he didn't sign, and Joe went on to earn a Bachelor's of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked in Petrochemical Sales for Gulf Oil in Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, and ultimately made the move to Houston with his family in the summer of 1973. He retired from Chevron in 1984 and started his own consulting firm, Oilfield Technologies, specializing in enhanced oil recovery methods and new business development. Joe moved to San Antonio in 2014 to be closer to family. Over the years, Joe enjoyed leading Bible studies at several churches and studied theology; he was an avid rock collector who even had a dedicated "rock room" in his Houston home. He enjoyed long walks, playing softball, golfing, tennis, shooting hoops and any activity that involved moving his body. In the end, his fitness couldn't protect him from Alzheimer's. Joe is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joan Loyetta Snyder Dailey, his parents Joseph John Dailey, Sr., and Greta Weniger Dailey, and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his devoted daughter Joy Dailey Girouard, son-in-law Michael Girouard, and two grandchildren Regan and Dylan House of San Antonio; brother Edward and wife Teresa Dailey of Laurel Lake, Pennsylvania, and brother Robert and wife Gloria Dailey of Danville, Pennsylvania. Services will be held at Earthman-Resthaven, 13102 North Freeway, Houston TX on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Visitation will be at 12pm and the Funeral Service at 1pm immediately followed by internment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus.