Colonel Joseph John Hillner, Jr., USAF (Ret), 89, of San Antonio, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in San Antonio. Committal services will be held with military honors on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Joseph was born on December 9, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Joseph, Sr. and Sylvia (Kumbera) Hillner. Joseph joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 where he became a decorated fighter pilot and was stationed all over the world eventually becoming Base Commander of Aviano AFB, Italy. Joseph served our country faithfully for over 21 years before he retired in 1973 in San Antonio, Texas. After his retirement, Joseph worked in the financial services industry as a consultant. He and Lucille Lee Kaelin were married on June 28, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas.
Joseph was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey. He is survived by his wife, Lucille , two sons Joseph III, James(Debbie); daughter Jeannine (Scott Jenkins); three step-daughters Linda Bannister (Kevin Hornung), Laura Bannister(Brett Broaddus) and Lucy Bannister; step-son Gary Lee Bannister (Susan); nine grandchildren Megan, Brooke, Gehrig, Reese,Amanda, Brian, Geoffrey, Isabella and Branson; and several great grandchildren. The family has asked that donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020