Home

POWERED BY

Services
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hillner, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colonel Joseph John Hillner, Jr. USAF (Ret)


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colonel Joseph John Hillner, Jr. USAF (Ret) Obituary

Colonel Joseph John Hillner, Jr., USAF (Ret), 89, of San Antonio, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in San Antonio. Committal services will be held with military honors on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Joseph was born on December 9, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Joseph, Sr. and Sylvia (Kumbera) Hillner. Joseph joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 where he became a decorated fighter pilot and was stationed all over the world eventually becoming Base Commander of Aviano AFB, Italy. Joseph served our country faithfully for over 21 years before he retired in 1973 in San Antonio, Texas. After his retirement, Joseph worked in the financial services industry as a consultant. He and Lucille Lee Kaelin were married on June 28, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas.

Joseph was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey. He is survived by his wife, Lucille , two sons Joseph III, James(Debbie); daughter Jeannine (Scott Jenkins); three step-daughters Linda Bannister (Kevin Hornung), Laura Bannister(Brett Broaddus) and Lucy Bannister; step-son Gary Lee Bannister (Susan); nine grandchildren Megan, Brooke, Gehrig, Reese,Amanda, Brian, Geoffrey, Isabella and Branson; and several great grandchildren. The family has asked that donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -