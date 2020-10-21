Joseph Newgent, Jr died on August 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Joe was born on October 23, 1926 in Phoenix, Arizona to Octa and Joseph L Newgent, Sr. Joe was married to Harriet Magruder Newgent for 45 years and met at a singles gathering at their church in New Orleans, she preceded him in death. Joe served in the Army in Saipan as a Technician 4th Class during World War II.

Joe received his degree in applied music from Jordan Conservatory in Indianapolis, Indiana and studied advanced piano with Orval Klopp. Throughout Joe's career he served in churches in Louisiana and Texas as the organist and choir director as he followed Harriet's career in the New Orleans, Houston and Dallas opera. Joe was a private instructor of piano and during his early career was active in judging piano festivals. Joe and Harriet left Waxahachie, Texas to retire in Live Oak in 2005. In Live Oak Joe and Harriet found a unique community of neighbors who support each other with care and compassion. Joe was active in the Live Oak Art Club, and GRASP. Joe attended Christ Episcopal Church, where he loved the music.

Joe is survived by his nieces and a nephew, Fran Magruder Sherpa, Elaine Magruder, Kay Magruder Hawklee, Lisa Brown and William Magruder. Joe treasured his many long time piano students, friends and especially his neighbors. The family would especially like to thank the caregivers, Dolores, Frances and Tish for their loyal and faithful service.

A memorial service will be held at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetary, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, Texas, Shelter 5 at 2:45 PM on Friday October 23, 2020. Arrangements were made by Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to the music department at Christ Episcopal Church at 510 Belknap Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212 or GRASP Senior Center 250 Donalan Dr. Converse, Texas 78109 or the charity of choice.