1/1
JOSEPH L. NEWGENT JR.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Newgent, Jr died on August 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Joe was born on October 23, 1926 in Phoenix, Arizona to Octa and Joseph L Newgent, Sr. Joe was married to Harriet Magruder Newgent for 45 years and met at a singles gathering at their church in New Orleans, she preceded him in death. Joe served in the Army in Saipan as a Technician 4th Class during World War II.

Joe received his degree in applied music from Jordan Conservatory in Indianapolis, Indiana and studied advanced piano with Orval Klopp. Throughout Joe's career he served in churches in Louisiana and Texas as the organist and choir director as he followed Harriet's career in the New Orleans, Houston and Dallas opera. Joe was a private instructor of piano and during his early career was active in judging piano festivals. Joe and Harriet left Waxahachie, Texas to retire in Live Oak in 2005. In Live Oak Joe and Harriet found a unique community of neighbors who support each other with care and compassion. Joe was active in the Live Oak Art Club, and GRASP. Joe attended Christ Episcopal Church, where he loved the music.

Joe is survived by his nieces and a nephew, Fran Magruder Sherpa, Elaine Magruder, Kay Magruder Hawklee, Lisa Brown and William Magruder. Joe treasured his many long time piano students, friends and especially his neighbors. The family would especially like to thank the caregivers, Dolores, Frances and Tish for their loyal and faithful service.

A memorial service will be held at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetary, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, Texas, Shelter 5 at 2:45 PM on Friday October 23, 2020. Arrangements were made by Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to the music department at Christ Episcopal Church at 510 Belknap Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212 or GRASP Senior Center 250 Donalan Dr. Converse, Texas 78109 or the charity of choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
02:45 PM
Ft Sam Houston National Cemetary
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved