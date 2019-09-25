|
|
September 15, 2019
Joseph Lawrence Porrini, 55, of Lakehills, Texas, passed away on September 15, 2019 in Lakehills. He was born in San Antonio to Rosalyn Royce and Lawrence Joseph Porrini.
He attended school in San Antonio and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School.
He was a carpenter for Rubiola Construction.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalyn Royce Porrini and his father, Lawrence Joseph Porrini.
He is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Lydia and David Munoz, Cynthia and James Andrew Flowers and Julia Borrego.
Services will be held at 5:00 PM, September 28, 2019 at the Life Point Church, 10822 FM 1560 in San Antonio, Texas 78254.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.
com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019