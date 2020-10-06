Joseph Lee "J.L." Kaupert, Sr., age 89, went to be with his precious Lord on October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Antonio on November 27, 1930 to William and Ruth Tietschert Kaupert.

J.L. was a charter member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus Counsel #8306 and a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus. He owned and operated General Neon Sign Company for nearly fifty years. His company manufactured and installed signs in San Antonio and surrounding areas. He was often referred to as "Mr. Sign Man" because of the length of time he was in business.

J.L. was an avid sports fan and spent many hours watching football and golf on his giant 80" TV. When he wasn't watching sports, he loved to watch classic movies. He could be heard laughing all over the house when a comedy was playing. He would actively participate in quiz shows, such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He also spent time each day working on crossword puzzles on his computer. His greatest pleasure was when his children and grandchildren and were visiting and watching them fish in his pond.

J.L. is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-two years, Dianna Tomerlin Kaupert; sons, Joseph L. Kaupert, Jr., Rance E. Kaupert and Jason L. Kaupert, Sr. (Brooke); daughter-in-law, Toni Kaupert; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Forrest Kaupert; sister, Callie Welborn as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Kaupert; son, Thomas Kaupert, Sr.; sisters, Evelyn Evans, Mary Mueller and Frankie Traut; brother, Bill Kaupert, Sr.

The Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by the The Mass of the Resurrection at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs Road, Helotes, Texas. Private Interment will be held later that day at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian Catholic Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Please Note; the number of people allowed in the church is limited. Face coverings are required and social distancing shall be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in J.L.'s memory to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com