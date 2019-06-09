|
|
1960 - 2019
Joseph Lionel Hernandez 59, went to his Heavenly Home Thursday, May 30, 2019. He lived life to the fullest with an energetic spirit, a strong faith, a wonderful sense of humor and a steadfast love for his daughter Emily, wife Mari and his family.
The youngest son of Nazario (Deceased) and Georgia Hernandez, both from Victoria, Texas, Joseph ("Joey") attended St. Benedicts Catholic School, Douglas MacArthur High School and graduated with a degree in Accounting from the University of Texas, San Antonio (Class of 1983).
Joey was a successful small business owner, establishing and directing Green Pros Landscape and Irrigation. His love for recreational and sport fishing inspired him and 6 others to launch the SurfCats Fishing Classic tournament, held annually for 25 years at South Padre Island.
Joey was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, reading the word of our Lord during services.
Joey is survived by his precious daughter Emily Anne Hernandez and wife Maria Amparo Hernandez. He will be deeply missed by his mom, 3 brothers and 5 sisters and their families, the mother of his daughter and all who had the special privilege of being
his friend.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019