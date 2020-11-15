Joseph Mitchell Thibodeaux joined his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. He was born in Mamou, Louisiana to Joe and Ellie Thibodeaux. Mitch met his wife Julie Viets "Juls" in 1987 and they married in 1989. On November 18, 2020 they would have celebrated 31 years of a loving, beautiful marriage.

Mitch is survived by his children Wayne and (Becca), Melissa and (Jeremy) and Joie and (John), Granddaughters Jordyn, Jaelynn, Morgan, and Shelby, Grandson Warren, Sisters Kimberly, Paula and brother Mike. Mitch was a lifetime member of the Helotes Masonic Lodge.

Mitch lived life to the fullest every day. He was a kind-hearted, loving and sincere husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, as well as hunting with his son and friends. Mitch never missed an opportunity to put on a John Wayne film.

In memory of Mitch, please donate to Oxford UMC or The Cancer Society.

Visitation will be held at Mission Park North at Cherry Ridge on November 19th from 3-5.

Memorial Service will be held on November 20th at 11 am at Oxford UMC.

Graveside Service will follow at Mission Burial Park North.