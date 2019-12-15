|
COL Joseph Paul DePonte, US Army (Ret.), passed away peacefully at his home on December 4, 2019 at the age of 86. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, soldier, boss, and friend. Joseph ("Joe") was born on November 17, 1933, and grew up in Lowell, MA, where he met his wife and lifetime love, Jackie Bergeron, in the fourth grade. They married in 1953 and she soldiered with him through eight moves in 30 years. She was his strength, his love and his financial wizard throughout their 66 years of marriage. Joe attended Boston University after which he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. While on active duty, he also earned a Masters in Health Administration from Webster University. His first military assignment was at the Military Training Center in San Antonio, Texas, followed by Wurzburg, Germany where he commanded the 549th Ambulance Company. Joe returned to San Antonio for further training in the Health Services Command. Next, he was stationed at the Army Recruiting Center in Kansas City where he successfully enlisted medical personnel followed by appointments at the Disability Agency in Fairfax County, Virginia, Valley Forge General Hospital in Pennsylvania, and William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. His last military assignment was at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio where he served as Chief of Personnel at Health Services Command. In all, COL DePonte served his country for 30 years, including assignments in Pusan, Korea, and Saigon, Vietnam, as an advisor. After his retirement he launched his second career where he led the Human Resources Department for the Sisters of Charity Healthcare System at St. John's Hospital in Nassau Bay, Texas. After commuting for three years, he returned to Wilford Hall in San Antonio to serve as Program Director of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation, which accelerated progress in military medicine and research. COL DePonte's military awards included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), and many other awards for meritorious service, including several from his tour in Vietnam. Joe enjoyed serving as a mentor to students in Northeast Independent School District in San Antonio, volunteering at Brook Army Medical Center, woodworking, creating metal and wood sculptures, and domestic and international travel. He is survived by his wife, Jackie, five children – Kathleen DePonte, Donna Spencer, Sharon Dearman, Brian DePonte and Michael DePonte, 13 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center, 3551 Roger Brooke Drive, JBSA, Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 (Payable to: US Treasury; On memo line: To be used for CFI) or . The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYTUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 20197:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH MASSWEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 201911:45 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH1602 THOUSAND OAKSInterment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
