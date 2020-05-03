Joseph Paul Freeman passed away April 24, 2020. Joe was born on April 27, 1958 to Howard & Eleanor Freeman in El Paso, Texas. Attended St Gregory Elementary School, Antonian High School, Churchill High School before Trinity University. Joe majored in Computer Science. After college Joe accepted a job with the NASA Space Shuttle program, starting an impressive career. Joe lived a life of service to family and community - was a founding board member of the Austin Diocese Medical Mission team. He remained active in the mission and his faith. Joe is survived by Linda, wife of 38 years; his parents Howard and Eleanor Freeman; his brother Tom Freeman and sister-in-law Shannon. The legacy of Joe's soft heart and sharp wit lives on in children Sandra, Jennifer and husband Fernando II, Catherine and husband Jacob. Survived by sisters-in-laws AnnaGomez; Diana Harmon, husband Doug; brother-in-law Gil Gomez, wife Lizette. Joe had the genuine heart of a family man -- a heart full of love. Memorial Mass and Reception will be held later. Joe would thank you for donations to St. Francis Medical Mission team at P.O. Box 2313, Cedar Park, TX 78630





