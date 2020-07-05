Joseph Paul Hightower, Jr., age 94, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born on March 24, 1926 in Fort Worth, Texas to Geneva Wilcox and Joseph Paul Hightower. Sr. As a fourth generation Texan, he was proud to be a descendant of some of the earliest Texas pioneer families on both his mother and father's sides. A lifelong San Antonio resident, he attended Travis Elementary, Mark Twain Junior School, Jefferson High School, the American School in Mexico City, and graduated from Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, Texas. He went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in journalism.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 17, Joe was inspired to enlist in the U.S Marine Corps, where he served in the Pacific during WWII. Upon his return to civilian life he fell in love and married June Lourdes Scott. They lived in San Antonio, raising their five daughters. Joe worked for many years at the San Antonio Light Newspaper and had a long career in real estate. He was an avid reader, brilliant writer, and a gifted poet.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife June; daughter, Dori Ann Hightower; grandson, Joshua Todd Heinrich; parents, Geneva and J. Paul Hightower, Sr.; sister, Gene Hightower Dickerson; and son in law, Todd Joshua Heinrich. He is survived by daughters, Halleta Heinrich, Hilarie Blanco (Larry), Paula Routh (Byron), Judy Montgomery (Lee); grandchildren, Jennifer Blanco Allison (Todd), Richmond Philip Blanco, Major Zachary Joseph Heinrich (Shelly), Bethany Christianne Heinrich, James Byron Routh (Jessica), Terral Anne Routh, Robert Lee Montgomery IV, Meriwether Claire Montgomery; and six great grandchildren.

As one of the last members of the Greatest Generation and WWII veterans, Joe will be buried with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Larry Blanco, Lee Montgomery, James Routh, Todd Allison, and Scott Allison. Honorary pallbearers will be Byron Routh, Richmond Blanco, Zachary Heinrich, and Robert "Bo" Montgomery.

Due to current restrictions, his family will have a private graveside service on Monday, July 6, 2020, 10:00 am, at Mission Burial Park North. The service will be livestreamed and will be available for friends and family to view within a link on his obituary page at www.porterloring com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church, San Antonio, Texas, or a Veterans charity of your choice.

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with