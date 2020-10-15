Joseph "Joe" Reiner III was born on September 30, 1946 in California to Joseph Reiner II and Marie Lardner Reiner. His father was in the Air Force, and the family, including a younger sister, Maureen "Reni", moved to Japan a few years later. After spending five years in Japan the family moved back and Joe's younger brother, John, was born. Joe graduated from S.D. Lee HS in Columbus, Mississippi, and then went to Texas Tech, where he met his wife, Joy. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1970 and began his career in civil service at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock.

Joe spent twenty seven years in the morale, welfare and recreation area at different Air Force bases, finally moving to Randolph Air Force Base in 1979. After retirement from civil service, Joe worked for eight years as the Athletic Director at St John Berchmans Catholic School, and finally as a director at the NEISD after-school care program.

After retiring six years ago Joe dedicated even more of his time to his grandchildren, and Joe's ministry to serve our Lord and help others continued through his volunteer service at SAMM shelter and his church.

Joe Reiner passed away on October 9, 2020 after a short battle with advanced lymphoma. Restaurant buffet managers may breathe a sigh of relief, but the rest of us will profoundly miss his humor and boundless caring for those around him. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Joy; his son, Jim and wife, Paula and grandson, Isaac; his son, Jerald and grandsons, Aidan and Andrew and granddaughter, Avery; his sister, Reni Courtney and her husband, Robert; his brother, John Reiner and his wife, Kathlyn; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Larry Scott, Mary Ann and Terry Cody, and Billie Gail and Charles Ratcliff; and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 17, 2020

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

2102 NORTH LOOP

1604 EAST

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries or Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church in Joe's honor.

For those who would like to view the livestream of the service, please visit the online obituary at porterloring.com

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at joereiner.forevermissed.com

